‘Embracing Inharmonious’ kicks off at Kala Kendra

The exhibition titled "Embracing Inharmonious", featuring the works of artists Masuda Khatun Jui and Jafrin Gulshan, was inaugurated at Kala Kendra on September 27.

Curated by Lala Rukh Selim, the opening ceremony was attended by Khushi Kabir, a noted feminist, environmentalist, and social activist, alongside renowned architect Saif Ul Haque.

The exhibition will run until October 15 and is open daily from 4pm to 8pm at Kala Kendra, located in Lalmatia, Dhaka.

Masuda Khatun Jui, born in Bangladesh in 1976, earned her PhD from the Department of Sculpture, University of Dhaka (2022), an MFA in Art History and Aesthetics from Maharaja Sayajirao University, India (2004), and a BFA in Oriental Art from the University of Dhaka (1999).

Her work has been featured in various exhibitions, including the "19th National Art Exhibition" (2011) and the "9th Biennial Asian Art Exhibition" (1999) at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, as well as the "12th Young Artist Exhibition" (1998) at the same venue.

Masuda's art captures vivid impressions from the environment and everyday life. Her work highlights elements like the intricate designs of sarees, shirts, and lungis, meticulously arranged shop goods, and vibrant displays of vegetables in local markets. Other recurring motifs include sandals, rickshaws, moss on damp walls, mushrooms on aged surfaces, and the expressions on sweaty faces—each contributing to a larger visual narrative.

Through these fragmented observations, Masuda's art reflects the complexities of culture and society, shedding light on the shared struggles of both women and men. Her works invite viewers to explore these moments of daily life and the emotions they evoke.

Jafrin Gulshan, born in 1986 in Bangladesh, completed her MFA in Printmaking from the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, in 2013. Over the years, her work has been featured in several exhibitions. In 2024, she participated in "Chhapai Chitrer Parampara", a group printmaking exhibition held by Bengal Arts Programme, Bengal Foundation.

She was also part of the 2023 project "Anonymous-3", curated by Wakilur Rahman at Kala Kendra, and participated in "Upagoto" (2022), a contemporary art project at Wahpur Garden City.

Earlier, Jafrin exhibited in the 2018 print show "Apostrophe" from the Mind Map project, organised by Shunno Art Space at Alliance Française de Dhaka. She has also participated in the "Young Artists' Exhibition" at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in 2014 and the "National Art Exhibition" at the same venue in 2013. Her participation in group shows dates back to 2010, with her debut at the Dhaka Art Center and the "Rashed Memorial Young Artists Exhibition" at Shilpakala Academy.

Jafrin's work delves into the notion that personal narratives are not isolated but are deeply embedded in broader societal contexts. When shared, individual experiences transform into platforms for collective and political interpretations, influenced by both the subconscious and an awareness of the present.

Her latest series explores themes of identity, community, and the political significance of personal stories through drawing, painting, and installation. By highlighting the interconnectedness of personal and collective experiences, the exhibition amplifies these shared voices, illustrating how personal stories can spark change and foster understanding in a complex world.