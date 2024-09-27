‘Buk Petechi Guli Kor’ remembers the heroes of July

The essence of the events Bangladesh witnessed during the student-led mass uprising in July and August, which escalated into a bloodied revolution, ultimately toppling the regime of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and giving rise to what we now call a new Bangladesh, is truly inexplicable.

The memories and spirit of the revolution are firmly etched in our hearts, accompanied by a fair share of bittersweetness. This chapter has undoubtedly become permanent, especially for those of us who were in the streets, directly witnessing both the gruesome brutalities and the unity of the people.

On that note, visual materials served as monumental catalysts in this revolution. Photographs and videos of the atrocities circulated on social media almost every day. The macabre scenes caused outrage, nearly leading to a civil war, and only strengthened the collective zeal of the people.

"Buk Petechi Guli Kor", the ongoing exhibition at the second-floor gallery of Dhaka's DrikPath Bhobon, is not just a trip down memory lane from July to August; it starkly reminds us of what must never be forgotten regarding the mass uprising and the cost of achieving the feeling of freedom.

"We have a tendency of forgetting, then moving on with life. But for those who have lost limbs, those who have lost their loved ones, time is unfathomably motionless. They will never forget what happened," said ASM Rezaur Rahman, the curator of the exhibition.

"One of our main intentions behind the exhibition was to collect as many visual documents as possible in one place. Not only because of historical value and to remind future Bangladesh of what happened, but these will serve as evidence in the future court trials against those who were on the wrong side of history," he further added.

The DrikPath gallery walls, proudly and with the utmost care, carry over a hundred images — of revolt to resistance and finally victory — that reverberate the spirit of the revolution. The exhibition is open to all from 3pm to 8pm every day, until September 29.