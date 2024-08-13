Drik reopens its doors to ‘Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024’

In the wake of two triumphant editions, the third edition of the exhibition of the principal local event celebrating the practice of photojournalism in the country, the "Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024", lifted its curtains on July 5.

The exhibition ran until July 26 on the second floor of DrikPath Bhobon in the capital city.

Neatly curated by veteran ASM Rezaur Rahman, even without a single line of caption on the gallery walls, one could effortlessly relate to the silent yet atmospheric reverberation of the photographs. These images adorning the gallery's walls capture snippets of life in Bangladesh, from recaps of resilience to the messes we've created, depicting lives that go on but also leave questions.

"An important aspect of this event is the wide participation of photojournalism practitioners from all over the country, bursting the Dhaka-based bubble that most of us get to typically see. As a curator, it is a refreshing experience to witness more local stories through their eyes," said Rezaur Rahman to The Daily Star at the inaugural event.

Another important aspect that perfectly captures the spirit of this event is the Indigenous Community Grant, where the grant winner will receive funding and mentorship to develop a photographic work, and this year's winner is Denim Chakma from Rangamati. On that note, the exhibition is also showcasing last year's winner Paddmini Chakma's work, Do You Really See Me? and her photo story is arguably the highlight of this year's exhibition.

"This grant should be continued and is very important for those who come from difficult societal situations… If I hadn't received this grant, I wouldn't even have started this project! And I am immensely grateful to my mentor, Jannatul Mawa," said the shy yet brave-eyed Paddmini Chakma to The Daily Star.

The exhibition is currently open for visitors from 3pm to 8pm until August 16 on the second floor of the capital's DrikPath Bhobon.

Meanwhile, another exhibition titled "Rebellion in Cartoons" will kick off on August 16 at 5pm at Drik Gallery. The event aims to showcase a remarkable collection of artworks that emerged from recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Photo: Taken from cartoonist Mehedi Haque's social media handle

The exhibition brings together a diverse array of cartoons and graffiti that played a crucial role in the recent anti-discrimination protests. These visual works, which spread like wildfire across both digital and physical spaces, reflect the courage and defiance of a generation that refused to be silenced.

"As fear was imposed, it was met with an equally fierce resistance. Cartoonists, both seasoned and novice, used their art to voice their opinions and ignite public discourse. Some of these artworks were shared widely on social media, while others adorned the pages of newspapers. In an unprecedented move, many artists chose to remain anonymous, allowing their work to speak for itself and resonate with a broader audience," wrote Mehedi Haque, cartoonist and Dhaka Comics publisher, on his official Facebook handle while announcing the exhibition.

Organised by the Bangladesh Cartoonist Association in collaboration with Drik and Earki, the exhibition will run daily from 3pm to 8pm until August 23.