‘Duality’: A tale of a mother and her son

This exhibition by Bristy and Aveen reflects 15 years of dedication and serves as an eye-opener for those seeking to understand autism and special needs children. The open-for-all exhibition at Kala Kendra will continue until January 29.

On January 19, the Kala Kendra in Lalmatia witnessed the inauguration of "Duality – Mother and Child", an exploration of the fusion of two distinct souls. Curated by Abu Kalam Shamsuddin, the event welcomed distinguished guests, including veteran cartoonist Professor Shishir Bhattacharjee and Tahrin Aman, the founder and chairperson of the CHILD Foundation and managing director of POTU. Following warm speeches from the guests, the exhibition commenced.

"Duality" is an artistic collaboration between Salma Zakia Bristy and her son, Mashrafi Aveen. Each mother shares a unique story with her child, and Bristy is no exception. A visual artist and mother of two, her younger son Aveen has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) with ADHD personality traits, as diagnosed by doctors when he was 18 months old.

Bristy, specialising in abstract expressionism, earned her bachelor's degree in printmaking from the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka. Over three decades, she has honed her craft. Initially disinterested in painting, Aveen eventually began leaving his mark on his mother's artworks. Recognising his potential, Bristy started collaborating with him. Now, her work is often influenced by Aveen's paintings, as she seeks to understand more about autistic children through his artistic style.

The walls of Kala Kendra are adorned with the unique paintings and sculptures of Aveen and Bristy. Circular brushstrokes and a vibrant array of colours dominate most artworks. A video featuring Bristy sharing her stories about Aveen adds a personal touch. One corner of the gallery displays Aveen's tools—colours, palette knives, spectacle frames, and sculptures. Another room showcases videography capturing Aveen's unique personality traits at home. Additionally, there's a designated space exhibiting photos from specialised schools for special needs children.

This exhibition by Bristy and Aveen reflects 15 years of dedication and serves as an eye-opener for those seeking to understand autism and special needs children. The open-for-all exhibition at Kala Kendra will continue until January 29.