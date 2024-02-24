Photography exhibition ‘Contemplation’ to open today

A group photo exhibition titled "Contemplation" is scheduled to commence today at 6pm at La Galerie Alliance Française de Dhaka in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

Asif M's photography

This exhibition is set to feature photographs taken by students who took part in two photography workshops led by acclaimed photographer and educator, Abir Abdullah.

Prashanta's photography

Famous fiction writer and Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Syed Manzoorul Islam, documentary filmmaker Manzare Hassin Murad, architect Saif Ul Haque, Ekhon TV CEO Tushar Abdullah, and filmmaker Shabnam Ferdousi will be present as special guests at the opening ceremony of "Contemplation" today.

The event set to begin today will run until February 28 at La Galerie hall which will remain open to visitors every day from 3pm to 9pm.