Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:30 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Photography exhibition ‘Contemplation’ to open today

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:13 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:30 PM
Photography exhibition ‘Contemplation’ to open today
Photo: Courtesy

A group photo exhibition titled "Contemplation" is scheduled to commence today at 6pm at La Galerie Alliance Française de Dhaka in the capital's Dhanmondi area. 

Asif M's photography

This exhibition is set to feature photographs taken by students who took part in two photography workshops led by acclaimed photographer and educator, Abir Abdullah.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prashanta's photography

Famous fiction writer and Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Syed Manzoorul Islam, documentary filmmaker Manzare Hassin Murad, architect Saif Ul Haque, Ekhon TV CEO Tushar Abdullah, and filmmaker Shabnam Ferdousi will be present as special guests at the opening ceremony of "Contemplation" today.

three-day-long birthday celebration for Mamunur Rashid
Read more

Mamunur Rashid’s birthday festivities to run for 3 days

The event set to begin today will run until February 28 at La Galerie hall which will remain open to visitors every day from 3pm to 9pm.

Zulfikeer's photography
Related topic:
photography exhibitionDhaka Photography exhibitionAlliance Francaise de Dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Through Our Eyes

Bangladesh Through Our Eyes

Celebrating Life Concert at SUST

‘Self and Others’: Rumky’s mysterious and magical artistry

Photography Exhibition on Tajuddin's birth anniversary

'Introspect': Suborna Morsheada’s solo art exhibition invites visitors on emotional journey

'Introspect': Suborna Morsheada’s solo art exhibition invites visitors on emotional journey

|আন্তর্জাতিক

সাবেক মার্কিন জেনারেলের চোখে ইউক্রেন-রাশিয়া যুদ্ধের ২ বছর

২০২২ সালের ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ইউক্রেনে রুশ বাহিনীর হামলার পর পেরিয়ে গেছে দুই বছর। এখন পর্যন্ত এই হামলা বন্ধের কোনো আভাস পাওয়া যাচ্ছে না। ফলে যুদ্ধের ভবিষ্যৎ কোন দিকে গড়াচ্ছে, সে বিষয়েও সঠিক কোনো...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

মার্কিন উপসহকারী পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আফরিন আক্তারের সঙ্গে বিএনপির বৈঠক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification