Brecht’s courtroom parable returns to Dhaka stage with Prachyanat’s “Byatikrom o Niyom”

In a powerful return to political theatre, Prachyanat revives Bertolt Brecht's "The Exception and the Rule" for the Bangladeshi stage under the title "Byatikrom O Niyom."

This bold new Bengali adaptation by Shahidul Mamun reimagines Brecht's classic for a contemporary audience, highlighting its chilling relevance in today's judicial, social, and political climates—especially in light of the 2024 Monsoon Uprising.

Set against a parched desert landscape, the play follows a paranoid merchant, a humble porter, and a local guide as they journey across unforgiving terrain in pursuit of profit and survival. A fatal misunderstanding leads to tragedy, unfolding into a courtroom drama that questions whether justice can truly be impartial when wealth and power dominate the rules.

Directed by Azad Abul Kalam, the production is staged with the ensemble strength Prachyanat is celebrated for. The visual and technical elements—set and lighting design by acclaimed theatre designer Shaiful Islam, original score by veteran theatre musician Neel Kamrul, and choreography by renowned dancer Snata Shahrin—add layered meaning to the performance. The music and movement deepen the narrative's emotional pull, amplifying its political urgency.

"Translating Brecht into Bengali is not just about language; it is about context," said Mamun. "I wanted to preserve his political urgency while making the desert, the trial, and the silence feel hauntingly familiar to us. This isn't just a German play anymore—it's a Bangladeshi warning."

Mamun's adaptation is deeply informed by the events of 2024, weaving Brecht's anti-capitalist message into local cultural memory and political awareness. The merchant, renamed "Sindbad," becomes a familiar figure—one that evokes fable, fatalism, and a colonial hangover of adventurism and violence.

Visually, the production draws on stark metaphors. Shaiful Islam's set conjures dry landscapes, starlit nights, and roiling rivers—not to mimic distant geographies, but to mirror the moral barrenness of a justice system built to serve the powerful.

Speaking to The Daily Star, director of the play, Azad Abul Kalam said, "This production is not just about performing Brecht—it's about interrogating our own systems. Whom does the law protect? Who remains the exception, and who defines the rule?"

The cast features prominent actors from Bangladesh's contemporary theatre landscape—Shatabdi Wadud, Sakhawat Hossain Rezvi, and Diana Maryline. Their performances combine Brechtian detachment with emotional immediacy, striking a careful balance between reflection and impact.

"Byatikrom O Niyom" will be staged on July 18 and 19 at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Funded by the academy, both performances will be open to the public.

This is not just a staging of Brecht—it is a confrontation with the very structures that shape how we live, and how we are judged.