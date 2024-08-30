Prachyanat School honours Kafka with stage adaptation of ‘Metamorphosis’

As the world observes the centennial of Franz Kafka's death, Prachyanat School of Acting and Design will soon bring to life a poignant adaptation of his seminal work, "The Metamorphosis", on stage.

This highly anticipated performance, titled "Rupantor", is slated to take place on Saturday (August 31) at 6:30pm at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of Bangladesh Mohila Samity. The play promises to be a powerful homage to Kafka's enduring legacy while marking the grand finale for the school's 46th graduating batch.

Kafka's "The Metamorphosis", published in 1915, remains one of the most unsettling yet profound explorations of alienation and existential dread. The novella's iconic opening—"One morning, Gregor Samsa wakes up to find himself transformed into a giant insect"—sets the tone for a story that delves deep into the absurdity of human existence and the crushing weight of societal expectations.

Prachyanat School's rendition of this transformation in "Rupantor" will not only capture the physical metamorphosis but also emphasise the symbolic and psychological alienation that Kafka so masterfully portrays in his novella.

Director Prajna Tasnuva Rubayyat has undertaken the formidable task of translating Kafka's complex narrative onto the stage. Her approach, which focuses on minimalist set design and naturalistic acting, allows the raw emotional and thematic depth of the story to resonate fully with the audience. "Kafka's work is a psychological labyrinth," Prajna explained. "My goal is to remain true to the essence of his writing while giving the students the space to bring their interpretations to life."

Prajna's vision for "Rupantor" brings Kafka's themes of alienation into sharp focus, making them resonate with modern audiences. In a world increasingly dominated by technology, bureaucracy, and the relentless pace of life, Kafka's exploration of isolation and loss of identity feels more relevant than ever. This adaptation serves as both a reflection of contemporary society and a reminder of the timelessness of Kafka's insights.

The production leans heavily on the talents of Prachyanat School's graduating students who bring an intense energy to their roles. Gregor Samsa, portrayed by Atik Piyal, Kumar Uday, Fahin Arefin Evan, Reya Barmon, Shuvashis Halder and Samiul Mahmud Nihal becomes a vessel through which the audience can experience the pain of estrangement—from society, family, and self. Their portrayal of Gregor's transformation from a bewildered man to a creature shunned by his own family will be a testament to their acting prowess and the depth of Kafka's narrative.

Sanjida Yasmin Snigdha, Farzana Akhter, Reya Barmon and Noor Akhter Paroma, playing the roles of Greta Samsa, Gregor's sister, will showcase the emotional unravelling of a family under pressure. Greta's transition from a loving sibling to a resentful caretaker highlights the play's central themes of familial obligation, guilt, and alienation. Prajna's use of shadow performers adds an eerie layer to the performance, creating a haunting atmosphere that reflects the psychological tension of Kafka's story.

Prachyanat School's decision to stage "The Metamorphosis" during the centennial of Kafka's death is a fitting tribute to the author's lasting impact on literature and culture. Kafka's work, with its dense layers of meaning and complex psychological landscapes, remains as challenging to interpret as it is rewarding. "Kafka's writing forces both the performers and the audience to confront uncomfortable truths about themselves and the world around them," Prajna noted. "It's that confrontation that makes his work so enduring."

By embracing the minimalist yet emotionally charged approach, Prajna and performers of 46th batch are poised to deliver a production that not only honours Kafka's vision but also offers a deeply resonant reflection on the human condition. As the final production for Prachyanat School's 46th batch, "Rupantor" will not only celebrate the talents of emerging Bangladeshi actors but also serve as a powerful meditation on alienation, identity, and the complexities of modern life.

Prachyanat School of Acting and Design has long been known for paying homage to literary luminaries through its final productions. Last year, the school commemorated the 100th anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore's "Roktokorobi" with an equally lauded performance.

As "Rupantor" prepares to take the stage, audiences can expect a production that is as intellectually stimulating as it is emotionally gripping. By tackling Kafka's "The Metamorphosis", Prachyanat School continues its tradition of bold, thought-provoking theatre, ensuring that the legacy of literary giants like Kafka endures in the hearts and minds of contemporary audiences.