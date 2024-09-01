‘Beyond the Gaze’: Exploring intimacy and isolation at AFD

Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) is currently hosting "Beyond the Gaze", showcasing a profound exploration of intimacy, identity, and isolation through the lens of emerging photographers and artists. The exhibition features works from the PSA: Beyond the Gaze 2023–2024 workshop, an initiative supported by Photo South Asia under the MurthyNAYAK Foundation, and partnered with AFD and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi, India.

This unique exhibition brings together the creative expressions of seven talented artists: Ashima Raizada, Jatin Gulati, Ritika Sharma, Kunga Tashi Lepcha, Rinoshan Susiman, Aniruddha Sarkar, and Arshadul Hoque Rocky. These artists, hailing from countries like Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, have spent the last six months engaging in a workshop designed to challenge and expand their understanding of photography as a powerful social tool.

Led by distinguished photographers Soumya Sankar Bose (India) and Ashfika Rahman (Bangladesh), with editing insights by Tanvi Mishra, the workshop encouraged participants to move beyond traditional narratives. They were tasked with creating works that not only document their environments but also delve into deeper social and emotional landscapes, incorporating the broader community as collaborators in their storytelling.

The exhibition poses thought-provoking questions about the forms of intimacy in our lives — the shapes our relationships take, and the aspects that bind or separate us within the structures of society. The artists ruminate on these provocations, drawing from lived experiences, family histories, and collective memories. Their works challenge established norms and identities, offering a contemporary reflection of our times. They invite viewers to reflect on the ties that bind us, the spaces that isolate us, and the shifting identities that define our existence. The works on display serve as a mirror to our times, capturing the essence of contemporary life in South Asia, where legacies and identities are constantly evolving.

"Draw A Line" by Ritika Sharma challenges the everyday violence and insecurities we often overlook. By using the metaphor of drawing a line, she questions boundaries, limits, and spaces that segregate or connect us. Her installation of open book pages on a wall reflects the banality of these daily intrusions, urging viewers to consider what remains unnoticed in our habitual lives.

"Black Dust" by Arshadul Hoque Rocky sheds light on the lives of workers at Amin Bazar Landing Station, enveloped in the suffocating haze of coal dust. His images capture their resilience amid harsh conditions, highlighting the environmental and health impacts of the coal industry. Through his lens, Rocky draws attention to the need for better protections and regulations for these often-overlooked individuals.

"The Letters Never Sent" by Aniruddha Sarkar is a haunting exploration of time, memory, and loss. His narrative unfolds within the confines of a room, symbolising the constraints of time and the emotional scars left by unfulfilled desires. The surreal blend of realism in his work echoes the dreams and disillusionments we carry with us, making his installation a poignant reflection on the human condition.

"Children of the Snowy Peaks" by Kunga Tashi Lepcha intertwines the mythical and the contemporary, focusing on the Lepcha community's spiritual relationship with the Teesta River. His work juxtaposes ancient folklore with the modern ecological crisis caused by hydropower projects, narrating a story of love, loss, and resistance. The images convey the community's ongoing struggle to protect their sacred lands from environmental degradation.

"Fort Without Walls" by Jatin Gulati reconstructs the life of a patriarch through an intimate portrayal of his room, which served as the control centre of his family and business. By rearranging elements from family albums and using architectural drawing conventions, he dissects the male body and the patriarchal role, allowing other neglected voices—familial, feminine, and historical—to emerge.

"29, Empty Your Cup" by Ashima Raizada is a deeply personal narrative about living with her brother, who is on the autism spectrum. Her work reflects on the uncertainty and ambiguity of life, embracing these elements through the concept of Negative Capability. Raizada's exploration of life through her brother's perspective challenges the notion of "normality," offering an intimate glimpse into their intertwined existences.

Finally, "When I was 16" by Rinoshan Susiman traces his life journey from his birthplace in Pankudaveli, Sri Lanka, through his adolescence in a seminary, and finally to his return home in a society changed by conflict. The narrative of his art revolves around his struggle with identity, belonging, and the socio-political landscape that shaped his formative years.

The exhibition is open to all until Monday (September 2) from 3pm to 9pm.