AFD celebrates Fête de la Musique 2025

Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) celebrated Fête de la Musique 2025 at Café la Véranda on Friday, bringing together over 40 musicians and hundreds of music lovers in a spirited showcase of musical diversity and community.

Photo: Collected

The event featured performances across genres—from traditional Bangladeshi tunes to contemporary fusion, acoustic solos to energetic ensembles—showcasing both amateur and professional talents.

Photo: Collected

The vibe was alive with rhythm and harmony, as both amateur and professional musicians took the stage to share their passion and talent.

Also known as World Music Day, Fête de la Musique was first launched in France in 1982 by the French Ministry of Culture. Celebrated globally on June 21, it encourages musicians to perform in public spaces, fostering a spirit of openness and inclusivity through the universal language of music.

Photo: Collected

True to that spirit, the 2025 edition at Alliance Française de Dhaka offered a platform where music became a shared experience—free, festive, and for everyone, as stated by AFD.

The event was open to the public and welcomed attendees of all ages to enjoy a full day of performances in an uplifting cultural setting.