‘Moja-Kori’ design festival to inaugurate Dhaka’s first community-driven cultural hub

Paraa and the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh have announced the upcoming design festival "Moja-Kori," marking the launch of a new cultural centre for the vibrant community of Korail, Dhaka.

Over the past four years, Paraa, with support from the German Federal Office, has been actively working in Korail to bring this initiative to life. Their project aims to create a thriving public space, transforming Ershad Field into a community hub dedicated to cultural and educational activities.

Tarannum Nibir, a visual researcher from Paraa, shared insights into the project's evolution, describing the deep engagement with Korail residents to understand their vision. "We've collaborated closely with the people of Korail to develop a space that reflects their needs and aspirations. What began as a community-led model has now become the cultural centre we're proud to unveil," Nibir explained.

Members of the Korail Youth Volunteers, including Asma, Joni, Enamul, and Hasan, also spoke at the conference. They emphasised their commitment to making the centre a welcoming and inclusive environment for all, with a focus on education and skill-building opportunities. They are now working with Paraa to establish a local management board that will oversee the centre's operations and ensure its alignment with community interests.

Frank Warner, director of the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, highlighted the significance of this project. "Our work has often centred around affluent communities, but this collaboration with the Korail community is a first. We're excited to support such an inclusive and community-driven initiative, and we hope this sets a precedent for future projects," he stated.

The "Moja-Kori" design festival and the grand opening of the cultural centre will take place across two weekends—December 6–7 and December 13–14.

Featuring more than 50 events, the festival will showcase architectural designs, artworks, photography, installation pieces, and performing arts, hosted in multiple venues around Korail as well as at Shala Neighbourhood Art Space, Gallery 101, and Alliance Française de Dhaka.

This festival is part of the Korail City of Culture project, funded by Germany's Cultural Economy Programme. Key partners include Germany's Floating EV, Paraa, and the Goethe-Institut, with strategic support from Hal Fashion. Event partners include the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Bangladesh Institute of Planners, Map Photo Agency, and Liberty Marketing Agency.