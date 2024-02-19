Alliance Française de Dhaka hosts enchanting evening of classical music

Alliance Française de Dhaka treated music enthusiasts to a mesmerising evening of classical music on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at its Dhanmondi premises. The event featured the renowned French pianist, Maxime Zecchini, and accomplished violinist Isabelle Durin in a unique collaboration that showcased their individual artistry.

Maxime Zecchini, a distinguished graduate of the Paris and Lyon Conservatories, marked his presence as the first French pianist to complete studies at the prestigious "Incontri col Maestro" Academy in Imola, Italy. With accolades including winning the Arcachon International Competition and being a laureate of the Cziffra Foundation, Zecchini's performance promised to be nothing short of spectacular.

Having performed in approximately fifty countries, including notable venues such as the Beijing Opera and the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Zecchini's repertoire boasts sensitivity, virtuosity, and grandeur.

Joining Zecchini on stage was Isabelle Durin, whose musical journey began at the Conservatoire de Versailles and culminated with diplomas from the Conservatoire national supérieur de Lyon and Conservatoire National Supérieur de Paris. Durin's passion for symphonic music has graced prestigious stages like the Philharmonie de Paris, reflecting her depth of talent and dedication to her craft.

In addition to her prowess as a performer, Durin's role as artistic director of festivals like "Les Harmonies Estivales" and Motte-Tilly festival showcases her commitment to promoting classical music to diverse audiences.

The collaboration between Maxime Zecchini and Isabelle Durin at Alliance Française de Dhaka promises to enchant audiences with a rich tapestry of emotions and artistic expression, making it an evening to remember for classical music enthusiasts.