Alliance Française de Dhaka commemorates 65 years

The French language school Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD), also adept at art exhibitions, and activities promoting a dynamic exchange between Europe and Bangladesh, marked its 65th anniversary with an extensive lineup of events, showcasing a seamless fusion of Bengali and French culture.

The celebration, which ran from October 4 to October 17 included a variety of cultural highlights. These ranged from a theatrical performance of Laurie Cannac's "Invisible Stories" to an Art Film Festival spotlighting the works of François Levy. Additionally, the festivities featured the launch of Iftekhar Anwar's "Folk Melodies of Bangladesh", offering a rich exploration of local traditions.

The grand finale of the celebrations took place on Friday (October 18) with a highly anticipated reception and an engaging narrative exhibition of the animated feature film "Song of Jhinuk" by Afroza Hossain Sara.

The evening also featured an exclusive concert by the renowned Bibi Tanga. The distinguished audience included ambassadors from several foreign embassies, journalists from prestigious publications, various artists, teachers, staff, and members of Alliance Française de Dhaka, along with close associates and representatives from the Bangladesh government.

The event was proudly sponsored by HSBC Bangladesh.

