Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 9, 2025 03:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 03:58 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts
Theatre & Arts

‘Aesthete’ invites viewers into a vivid dialogue of art and identity

Wed Jul 9, 2025 03:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 03:58 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 9, 2025 03:16 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 03:58 PM
Aesthete art exhibition 2025
Photos: Courtesy

The Alliance Française de Dhaka launched "Aesthete", a bold new group exhibition at La Galerie on Monday, featuring works by 28 independent Bangladeshi artists. Open to the public until July 15, the exhibition invites viewers to explore a striking range of paintings and sculptures, on display every Monday through Saturday, from 3 pm to 9 pm.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by eminent artist Professor Emeritus Rafiqun Nabi of the University of Dhaka as the chief guest. Also in attendance were art connoisseur Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul and acclaimed painter Ranjit Das, whose presence added weight to the event's significance within Dhaka's cultural calendar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Curated as a layered expression of Bangladesh's diverse creative voices, "Aesthete" showcases 33 works that span various media, techniques, and aesthetic traditions. The exhibition draws its strength from both the individuality of its contributors and their collective engagement with urgent themes—natural beauty, political unrest, and everyday resilience.

Participating artists include Abdullah Al Bashir, Abdus Sattar Toufiq, Al-Akhir Sarker, Anjum Sulaiman, Anukul Chandra Mojumder, Ashfaque Bappy, Biplob Chakroborti, Bishwajit Goswami, K Zaman Shimul, Kamal Uddin, Kamruzzoha, Kazi Sahid, Lutfa Mahmuda, among others.

What sets "Aesthete" apart is not merely its scale, but the range of visual languages it presents. The exhibition flows from abstraction to figuration, from lyrical introspection to social critique. Visitors encounter personal mythologies, reinterpretations of folk traditions, and unflinching meditations on contemporary life, underscored by an Alliance Française de Dhaka press release.

Rather than curating around a single concept, the show embraces multiplicity, giving space to artists to voice their own interpretations of identity, heritage, and struggle. The result is a rich, sometimes dissonant, always thought-provoking body of work, it stressed.

More than a visual showcase, "Aesthete" positions itself as a site of engagement. Viewers are encouraged not only to observe but to reflect, question, and converse. It's an invitation to read between lines, brushstrokes, and textures—to enter into the deeper conversations these works propose.

Alliance Française to host group art exhibition ‘Aesthete’
Read more

Alliance Française to host group art exhibition ‘Aesthete’

Related topic:
Alliance Francaise de DhakaAlliance Francaise de Dhaka (AFD)Alliance Française de Dhaka art exhibitionAlliance Française de Dhaka exhibitionAlliance Française art exhibitionsAlliance FrançaiseAesthete art exhibition 2025group art exhibition ‘Aesthete’
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

French playwright to stage a comedy on Dhaka’s street hawkers

French playwright to stage a comedy on Dhaka’s street hawkers

4m ago

‘Poetrimage’ of birds, women, and poems

1y ago
Photography exhibition ‘Contemplation’ to open today

Photography exhibition ‘Contemplation’ to open today

1y ago

Sourav Chowdhury's 5th solo exhibition underway at AFD

1y ago

Five artists display their works at Alliance

9y ago
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগকে দল হিসেবে বিচারের আওতায় আনতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

মির্জা ফখরুল বলেন, আওয়ামী লীগের প্রতিটি সদস্যকে জবাবদিহি করতে হবে। তাদের অবশ্যই আইনের আওতায় আনতে হবে। শেখ হাসিনার বিচার ইতিমধ্যে শুরু হয়েছে। আমরা আশাবাদী, জড়িত সবাইকে বিচারের মুখোমুখি করা হবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুদকের সেই শরীফ উদ্দিনকে চাকরিতে পুনর্বহালের আদেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে