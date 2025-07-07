Alliance Française to host group art exhibition ‘Aesthete’

Alliance Française de Dhaka is set to launch "Aesthete", a group exhibition showcasing the works of 29 emerging and independent Bangladeshi artists. The exhibition opens on July 8 at 6 pm at La Galerie and will remain open to visitors until July 15. Viewing hours are from 3 pm to 9 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Eminent artist Rafiqun Nabi, Professor Emeritus at the University of Dhaka, will attend the opening ceremony as the chief guest. He will be joined by Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul, noted art connoisseur, and artist Ranjit Das, who will be present as honourable guests.

Curated as a platform for contemporary artistic voices, the exhibition brings together close to 35 artworks, including paintings and sculptures. These works explore a variety of mediums, styles, and visual expressions, offering diverse perspectives on modern-day Bangladesh.

Participating artists include Abdullah Al Bashir, Abdus Sattar Toufiq, Al-Akhir Sarker, Anjum Sulaiman, Anukul Chandra Mojumder, Ashfaque Bappy, Biplob Chakroborti, Bishwajit Goswami, K. Zaman Shimul, Kamal Uddin, Kamruzzoha, Kazi Sahid, Lutfa Mahmuda, Md Ziaur Rahman, Monjur Rashid, Muntasir Moin, Naeem Zaman, Nazia Ahmed, Pradyut Kumar Das, Ratnashwar Sutradhwar, Rezaur Rahman, Ruhul Amin Tarek, S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque, Sourav Chowdhury, Sumon Wahed, Syed Golam Dastagir, and Trivedi Gopal Chandra Gupu.

The showcased pieces reflect a wide range of themes—from nature and folk traditions to sociopolitical reflections and contemporary realities. The presentation moves between abstract, semi-abstract, and representational forms, providing intimate glimpses into each artist's interpretation of lived experiences.

"Aesthete" is positioned as more than an exhibition—it invites dialogue and reflection, encouraging viewers to actively engage with the artworks and the ideas they present.