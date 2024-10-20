‘Dhaka Art Weekend’ takes art beyond aesthetics

With live painting, soulful music, and interactive dialogues in an ambience gilded with art, the "Dhaka Art Weekend" festival has gone beyond art for a cause. In its quest to raise funds for flood victims, the two-day festival created a space where art could heal and restore.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

"Dhaka Art Weekend" took place at The Attention Network, Dhaka Trade Centre, on October 18-19, organised by Resistance Dhaka United. Bringing together artists from different fields, the event aimed to raise funds for the rehabilitation and relief of flood victims across Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Khagrachhori, and Sherpur.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

"What began as a simple initiative to raise funds through art soon blossomed into a full-fledged festival during the planning process," said Mohammad Mujahidul Islam Khan, founder and CEO of Resistance Dhaka United. During the August floods, the team mobilised relief and rescue operations in different flood-affected areas and noticed discrepancies in the distribution and communication process. They realised the urgent need for rehabilitation after the worst was over. No sooner had they made the plans than another disaster struck Sherpur. "While the initial plans were to facilitate rehabilitation in Noakhali, Feni, and Cumilla, we received news of the devastating floods in Sherpur. The team then decided to use the funds for relief in Sherpur as well," Mujahid added. The raised funds will be mobilised in collaboration with Obhizatrik Foundation and Together for Bangladesh Foundation.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

The first half of 'Day 1' was solely dedicated to exhibiting artworks received from several artists. The exhibition featured almost 100 artworks, showcasing a diverse array of themes and media, ranging from sketches to oil paintings, and digital art, among others. While there was no central theme, a striking diversity was noticeable in paintings that ranged from mystical, fantasy, personal identity, and emotional expression. Besides abstract and surreal art, there were paintings of landscapes and nature, featuring soothing shores under vibrant skies, scenes from the countryside, and catkins by the cityscape.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Curator Venessa Kaiser shared, "We did not want to restrict the artworks to a particular theme since this was an endeavour to let creative individuals donate their work for a cause. We did not want artists to take the hassle of creating something new in a short time, as we needed the funds for immediate action."

Curator Venessa Kaiser. Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

One could also notice that the venue did not have a typical exhibition setup. There were no nails on the walls, and a range of different-sized paintings, both framed and on canvas, were set up on easels, hung from the ceiling, placed before windows, and kept on counters. The art segment featured a collaboration with Art Bangla, where artist Rippi Bangla donated a series of paintings by several senior artists. On the stage overlooking the hall, artists Rippi Bangla and Venessa Kaiser captivated attendees with an immersive experience as their empty canvases became filled with art.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Courtesy

Besides art, there were two panel discussions featuring artists and influencers. Moderated by Syeda Fatema Rahman, the first discussion featured influencers such as Masud Ashraf Taha, Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, Samina Tun Noor, Amrin Tasnim Jaima, and Rakin Absar. In the session titled "Influencers' Impact During Disaster Management," the speakers explored the vital role influencers can play in times of crisis by spreading news and mobilising efforts for a prompt response. The panellists shared real-life examples of their involvement in relief efforts during the floods and emphasised policy reforms related to urban planning and climate action.

Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Art has always played a significant role in Bangladesh, from moving songs during the Liberation War to modern-day political art. Emphasising this historical context alongside the influence of today's artists, 'Day 2' featured the second dialogue, titled "Artists Leading Paths: Artists in Policymaking," with artists Monjur Rashid, Mashroor Hasan, Rippi Bangla, and Ishrat Binte Rouf.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Three engaging stalls attracted crowds at the venue. Crafts and Spells showcased artistic stationery featuring pop culture themes, while the title sponsor, Head Gear, presented its signature caps. Also present was Goofi World, which featured handicrafts. Notably, their shelves were lined with hand puppets made by special-needs children, who are a vital part of their artisans. The festival ended on a high note—quite literally—with performances from Shaiyan Kabir, Faisal Hassan Anik, The Tanzanite Project, The Rover, Lisan and The Blindmen, Chitropot, and finally, Joler Gaan.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Venessa recounted her experience at the event, saying, "Watching someone connect with my work and knowing that the funds raised would go toward helping flood victims gave me a deep sense of purpose. It was a reminder of how art can have a real-world impact beyond just being appreciated for its aesthetic value."

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

"Dhaka Art Weekend" was a collaborative effort that brought together different forms of art and immersive experiences for a greater cause. The event was powered by Head Gear and supported by Moar.