‘Shanti Amar’: Lisan and The Blindmen’s latest on nostalgia and lost love

Local music band Lisan and The Blindmen has recently released their third track, "Shanti Amar", a bittersweet serenade, blending melancholic yet melodious verses that reminisce on faded memories of love.

Recording and production by Tofiqul Islam Shaon brought "Shanti Amar" to life, while the song was arranged and performed by Lisan and The Blindmen– consisting of Rabiul Bashar Lisan (vocal and rhythm guitar), Tofiqul Islam Shaon (guitar), Sayonto Khan (guitar), Shibdad Mahadi Shoumik (bass guitar), Tanvir Akib (keyboard), and Rupok Chakraborty (drums).

The lyrics of the song were penned by Lisan's childhood friend, Souradeep Dasgupta, and were initially shared as a personal Facebook post. The lyrics were about nostalgia, inspired by the stories of a beloved one lost over time, as suggested by Souradeep.

Balancing somewhat sombre lyrics with catchy melodies required meticulous attention to detail, resulting in several months of dedicated effort. Lisan, drawing from his own experiences, finely tuned the composition to encapsulate the essence of nostalgia and longing. Initially planned for release in November 2023, the song underwent refining until its eventual release on April 19 (Friday).

Reflecting on the song's success, Lisan emphasises the importance of lyrical integrity in crafting meaningful music. He believes that the true power of a song lies in its ability to evoke emotion and connect with audiences on a personal level.

The visuals and animation of the 5-minute-long music video were crafted by nat20 Studios.

Video of Lisan and The Blindmen | Shanti Amar | শান্তি আমার | Official Lyric Video

Lisan and The Blindmen released their debut track "Kichhu Rong" in 2022, in association with Lisan's former bandmates from Oblique, Samin and Dipto. Barakat Shovon arranged and produced the song. Along with the release of "Kichhu Rong", Lisan announced the new lineup as "Lisan and The Blindmen".

After the release of the first song, Lisan further expanded "Lisan and The Blindmen" as Shibdad Mahadi Shoumik, Rupok Chakraborty, and Sayonto Khan joined him. Since then, they have been performing together. Later, Tofiqul Islam Shaon joined as the guitarist and producer. Towards the end of that year, Tanvir Akib joined the band as its keyboardist.

The band released its second track, "Heshe Jai", last year, which emerged from Lisan's personal experiences– from the turmoil of desires and undesires. Lisan himself wrote the lyrics and composed the tune.

Looking ahead, Lisan and The Blindmen has ambitious plans for the future, with a full-length album in the works and new singles on the horizon.