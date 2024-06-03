Joler Gaan's first-ever Australian tour to kick off next month

Joler Gaan, known for spreading the message of youth spirit and enthusiasm through their music, is set to perform in Australia for the first time.

The band will depart for Australia next month. Their first show will take place on July 5 at the Charlesworth Theatre in Canberra.

The following day, on July 6, they will perform at the Marana Auditorium in Hurstville, Sydney. In addition to these two cities, Joler Gaan is also scheduled to perform in prominent cities like Melbourne, Victoria, and Adelaide, South Australia.

Rahul Ananda, lead vocalist of the popular folk band, expressed his excitement about their first Australian tour, saying, "Having performed in several countries, I've realised that the thirst for Bengali music among expatriates remains strong. Based on past experiences, I hope our music will be well received by Bengali-speaking audiences in Australia."

Rahul Ananda further explained that the Bangladeshi community in Australia has been organising various musical events for many years, inviting local bands, artists, and musicians to perform. This time, Joler Gaan has been invited to participate in several shows across different cities."

"Responding to this invitation, the nine-member band will embark on their Australian tour, aiming to quench the musical thirst of their audiences at each show," he added.

In addition to their stage performances and television appearances, Joler Gaan continues to release new music every month. Between 10-15 June, the band will release a new song online, titled "Ronger Gaan" (Song of Colors).

The lyrics and tune of the song are by Kanak Aditya, with musical arrangements by Rahul Ananda and the rest of the members of Joler Gaan.