Sat Aug 30, 2025 10:58 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 11:04 AM

Tahsan to celebrate silver jubilee of music career in Australia

Quota reform protest 2024 | Netizens say Tahsan's support came too late
Tahsan Khan formed an alternative rock band with friends back in 1998. However, his professional music career began two years later with the band Black. Counting from then, Tahsan has now completed 25 years in music. To mark the silver jubilee of his career, the artiste is set to embark on a music tour in Australia.

The tour will begin on September 6 in Adelaide, as announced by Tahsan on Facebook yesterday. Following the Adelaide show, he will perform in Brisbane on September 7, Sydney on September 13, Melbourne on September 20, and Perth on September 27. Advance ticket sales for the concerts have already started.

Although Tahsan first gained recognition with Black, he did not remain with the band for long. In 2004, he left Black to focus on his solo career, which went on to bring him immense success. Albums such as "Kathopokothon", "Kritodasher Nirban", and "Ichche" gained widespread popularity. Over the years, he has released seven solo albums and contributed to numerous mixed albums. Some of his most popular tracks include "Amar Prithibi", "Ekhono", "Irsha", "Alo", "Prem Tumi", "Prematal", "Hothat Eshechhile", and "Ke Tumi."

In later years, Tahsan performed with his band "Tahsan and the Sufis." Currently, he continues to perform at concerts at home and abroad with "Tahsan and the Band." Beyond music, he has also made his mark as an actor, appearing in dramas, web content, and films.

In recent years, however, his acting appearances have declined. Last year, he returned to the screen after nearly two years with the web series "Baji." While he may not be seen acting frequently, Tahsan recently hosted the first season of the show "Family Feud Bangladesh", which concluded its broadcast earlier this year.

