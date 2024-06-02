Tahsan Khan thrills Sydney expats in spectacular concert

Last month, Tahsan Khan made a long-awaited return to the stage with his old bandmates from Black, leaving fans stunned at the "Rock N Rhythm 4.0: Resurrection of Black" concert.

Recently, the musician traveled to Australia to perform at a concert for expatriates, which took place yesterday (June 1) at the Science Theatre of the University of New South Wales.

The event was organised by Remians Australia, an alumni association of Dhaka Residential Model College in Sydney, in collaboration with lifestyle retailer Aarong.

Tahsan Khan performed several songs to an enthusiastic crowd, who danced and sang along with him. Organisers expressed hope that the event would bolster cultural ties within the Bangladeshi diaspora in Sydney.

The programme also featured a fashion show, titled "Trendsetter Expo", showcasing the pride and tradition of the Bangladeshi Jamdani saree. Various local artistes participated in the concert, singing traditional Bangladeshi songs to the audience.