Tahsan-Mithila starrer ‘Baaji’ to premier this Eid

A recent post on Chorki's Facebook page has ignited widespread speculation. The post featured an image of a cricketer in a yellow jersey, helmet, and holding a bat, with the intriguing caption, "Who is coming to Chorki?"

Chorki has now confirmed that the series will feature prominent actor Tahsan Khan in the lead role. While Tahsan has graced television screens numerous times, "Baaji" marks his OTT debut.

Directed by "Matir Projar Deshe" famed Arifur Rahman, the story revolves around the impact of betting on cricket. Tahsan portrays a cricketer in the web-series. However, it remains unclear if his character is based on a real-life cricketer.

Meanwhile, popular actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila will be seen alongside Tahsan. The actress portrays a journalist in the web-series. The widely acclaimed on-screen duo and former life partners are set to reunite on screen in this series.

The project is expected to debut its first seven episodes on Chorki during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The suspense drama will also feature Mim Mantasa, Manoj Pramanik, Nazia Haque Orsha, Shahadat Hossain, Partha Shek, Tasnuva Tisha, and Abrar Athar, among others.

Although the cast and crew have not officially revealed details, sources close to the production confirmed to The Daily Star that Tahsan and Mithila have been preparing for their roles for several months, and the initial phase of shooting has recently wrapped.

Tahsan and Mithila, both popular figures in the industry, married on August 3, 2007, and amicably separated in May 2017.

Despite their separation, Tahsan and Mithila have continued to collaborate in acting and singing, showcasing their on-screen chemistry in dramas like "Amar Golpe Tumi", "Mr & Mrs", and "Landphoner Din Gulote Prem".

Mithila recently received acclaim for her role in the film "O Abhagi", based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's story. Directed by Anirban Chakraborty, the film was released in West Bengal on March 31, earning praise for Mithila's compelling performance.