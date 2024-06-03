Robert De Niro to lose Leadership Award for calling Trump ‘Clown’ and ‘Monster’

Veteran actor and Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, 80, was scheduled to be honoured with the National Association of Broadcasters' Service to America Award next Tuesday in Washington, DC. However, the award has been revoked following his recent controversial comments against former President Trump outside Trump's criminal trial.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) stated that their ceremony aims to maintain a "proudly bipartisan" stance, leading to their decision to rescind the award.

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for the NAB remarked, "This event is proudly bipartisan, bringing together individuals from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners. We fully support every American's right to free speech and civic engagement."

"However, De Niro's recent high-profile actions will inevitably cause a distraction from the philanthropic work we intend to honour. To maintain the focus on the award winners' service, De Niro will no longer be attending the event," the statement added.

Notably, De Niro, a long-time critic of Trump, was invited by Joe Biden's presidential campaign to speak at a press conference outside the courthouse. The actor harshly criticised Trump, labelling him a "threat" to the nation and accusing him of inciting the violence and destruction that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"I don't intend to scare you. Actually, on second thought, maybe I do. If Trump makes it back to the White House, you can say goodbye to the freedoms we take for granted, and elections will be a thing of the past," De Niro remarked.

He also labelled Trump a "clown," noting, "We've forgotten historical lessons about other clowns who weren't taken seriously until they turned into ruthless dictators. With Trump, we have a second chance, and no one finds it funny anymore. This is the moment to stop him by voting him out for good. If he gets back in, I can assure you, he will never leave."

While speaking to Sky News, De Niro expressed that Trump should not be the president of the United States. "You know my opinion of Donald Trump—he's a monster. He should never be allowed… listen, he must not become President of the United States again, under any circumstances."

Following the NAB's announcement, the Hollywood actor expressed his support for the organisation. "I stand by the efforts of the NAB Leadership Foundation and want to convey my thanks and appreciation for what the Foundation has achieved and will keep doing for the benefit of everyone. I wish them success in their ongoing good work," he responded.