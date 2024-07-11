TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 11, 2024 11:54 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:23 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

I didn't take the BCS exam and Syed Abed Ali was never my mother's chauffeur: Tahsan Khan

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 11, 2024 11:54 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:23 PM
I did not take the BCS exam, and Syed Abed Ali was never my mother's chauffeur: Tahsan Khan
Photos: Collected

Renowned singer and actor Tahsan Khan recently addressed false rumours circulating on social media regarding his involvement in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam and allegations about his mother's former driver.

In a statement to the media, Tahsan clarified, "I have never taken the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination." He further emphasised that Syed Abed Ali, who is currently under investigation for a question paper leak, was never his mother Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum's driver.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tahsan, who has maintained a respected presence in the media industry for over a decade, stated, "This is fake news and people are already protesting against it."

Professor Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum served as the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) from May 2002 to May 2007. Syed Abed Ali, on the other hand, was a driver for the PSC from 1997 to 2014.

Owner denies Abed Ali’s 'share' in Kuakata hotel
Read more

Owner denies Abed Ali’s 'share' in Kuakata hotel

Recently surfaced rumours on Facebook had falsely claimed that Tahsan ranked first in the Foreign Service cadre in the 24th BCS exam during his mother's tenure as PSC chair. 

These allegations surfaced amid widespread concerns regarding question leaks in the BCS exams and other recruitment tests over the past 12 years. 17 individuals, including three PSC officers and former chauffeur Syed Abed Ali, have been arrested in connection with these leaks.

Media reports suggest that Abed Ali, despite being a chauffeur, allegedly amassed a fortune worth millions. Social media posts further claimed that he was Dr Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum's driver, during her term as PSC chair, a claim Tahsan has

Sy Huq: Bangladeshi origin producer making it big in Japan
Read more

Sy Huq: Bangladeshi origin producer making it big in Japan

Related topic:
Tahsan KhanTahsan Khan BCS ControversyTahsan Khan PSC ControversyTahsan Khan MotherZeenatun Nesa Tahmida BegumSyed Abed Ali DriverSyed Abed Ali Driver BCS ControversySyed Abed Ali Driver BCS Question Leak ScandalTahsan BCS ExamTahsan BCS
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tahsan-Mithila starrer ‘Baaji’ to premier this Eid

Tahsan-Mithila starrer ‘Baaji’ to premier this Eid

1m ago
Tahsan buys burnt lungi for BDT one lakh

Tahsan buys burnt lungi for Tk 1 lakh

1y ago
Felt good working with Tahsan after so long: Mithila

Felt good working with Tahsan after so long: Mithila

4w ago
Tahsan Khan thrills Sydney expats in spectacular concert

Tahsan Khan thrills Sydney expats in spectacular concert

1m ago

Rock n’ Rhythm 4: Mired in chaos, overcome with emotion

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

দ্বিপক্ষীয় বাণিজ্যে স্থানীয় মুদ্রার ব্যবহার বাড়াতে সম্মত বাংলাদেশ-চীন

বাংলাদেশের পক্ষ থেকে চীনা ব্যাংকগুলোকে বাংলাদেশে শাখা স্থাপনের জন্য স্বাগত জানানো হয়।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মিরনজিল্লা হরিজন কলোনিতে উচ্ছেদ স্থগিত থাকবে: আপিল বিভাগ

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification