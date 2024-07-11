I didn't take the BCS exam and Syed Abed Ali was never my mother's chauffeur: Tahsan Khan

Renowned singer and actor Tahsan Khan recently addressed false rumours circulating on social media regarding his involvement in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam and allegations about his mother's former driver.

In a statement to the media, Tahsan clarified, "I have never taken the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination." He further emphasised that Syed Abed Ali, who is currently under investigation for a question paper leak, was never his mother Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum's driver.

Tahsan, who has maintained a respected presence in the media industry for over a decade, stated, "This is fake news and people are already protesting against it."

Professor Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum served as the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) from May 2002 to May 2007. Syed Abed Ali, on the other hand, was a driver for the PSC from 1997 to 2014.

Recently surfaced rumours on Facebook had falsely claimed that Tahsan ranked first in the Foreign Service cadre in the 24th BCS exam during his mother's tenure as PSC chair.

These allegations surfaced amid widespread concerns regarding question leaks in the BCS exams and other recruitment tests over the past 12 years. 17 individuals, including three PSC officers and former chauffeur Syed Abed Ali, have been arrested in connection with these leaks.

Media reports suggest that Abed Ali, despite being a chauffeur, allegedly amassed a fortune worth millions. Social media posts further claimed that he was Dr Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum's driver, during her term as PSC chair, a claim Tahsan has