Sy Huq: Bangladeshi origin producer making it big in Japan

Photo: Courtesy

Sy Huq, a young filmmaker, has become the first Bangladeshi-American creative executive in Japan's anime industry. He secured a prestigious role at D'ART Shtajio, Japan's first Black-owned anime studio, and boasts a reputation as a four-time Oscar-qualified director and producer. Intrigued by his backstory and what inspired him to pursue filmmaking, I wanted to learn more about his journey.

Photo: Courtesy

A traveler at heart and filmmaker by passion, he discovered his love for Japanese films at a young age. He frequented public libraries to watch VHS tapes, drawing inspiration from Kurosawa's live-action movies and Hayao Miyazaki's animations. His imagination and creativity were further fueled by writing and drawing comics.

"Production was never something I thought was within reach for someone like me, especially at the Hollywood level. While backpacking overseas, I realised the profound impact and community-building power of bringing people together through storytelling. After completing my first few screenplays during my travels and receiving positive feedback from those around me, I sensed it was time to take a leap forward. I decided to immerse myself in Hollywood, learn the film business through UCLA's Professionals Programs in Producing, and approach production with dedication," said Sy.

Still image of "MFINDA". Photo: Courtesy

Recently, Animation Magazine announced Sy Huq's new role at D'ART Shtajio, known for their work on notable animated projects such as "Star Wars: Visions – The Pit", "The Boys Presents: Diabolical", and "The Weeknd-Snowchild" (Animated video).

Their collaboration was destined. While immersed in various creative anime projects in Tokyo, Sy began collaborating with D'ART Shtajio on several ventures.

Still image of "THE WEEKND - Snowchild." Photo: Courtesy

"It was during these collaborations, especially with D'ART Shtajio's incredibly talented CEO, Arthell Isom, that we realised not only our natural inclination to collaborate and enjoy the process of developing and structuring stories that innovate and challenge the anime industry, but it was also our potential to create something truly remarkable. It was this realisation that led to discussions with D'ART about joining as lead executive producer. At D'ART Shtajio, I will focus on developing, creating, and writing large-scale anime projects, expanding their portfolio to impact animation enthusiasts worldwide with our unique storytelling style that blends Eastern and Western influences," shared the young producer.

Photo: Courtesy

While he has roots in Bangladesh, he has not had much exposure to the Bangladeshi animation industry. He is eager to learn more about it from industry professionals in the country to deepen his understanding of its production.

"There is a project I've been creating and developing since I filmed the primary story in documentary form in Bangladesh in 2022, based on my father's experiences during the Liberation War as a child in 1971, in the countryside. It's been an exciting journey, gaining attention within my trusted circles. We're taking our time to ensure the project is as impactful as possible while allowing it to creatively evolve. I look forward to seeing it come to life to represent the beauty of Bangladesh, frame by frame, in the future." said Sy.

Still image of "Star Wars: Visions – The Pit". Photo: Courtesy

An anime enthusiast, he is also a four-time Oscar-qualified director and producer. His debut as a director, "Things That Fall", was eligible for the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Live Action Short Film. He served as executive producer for "The Boys:Diabolical", which qualified for the 94th Academy Awards in the same category. Sy also produced two short films, "The Stranger" and "Panorama", both qualifying for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Live Action Short Film.

Sy Huq, despite his films earning critical acclaim and festival awards, encountered challenges while directing his debut film "Things That Fall". The project faced setbacks twice before coming to fruition.

"Through that film, I learned the power of empathy and the importance of championing meaningful causes, such as hiring with authenticity and representation in mind. We incorporated sign language, cast deaf talent for deaf roles, collaborated with mental health organizations for authentic portrayal, and experimented with new sound technology. It was a bold approach that underscored the impact of innovative storytelling and dedication, particularly as we navigated the journey from festivals to the Oscars," explained the director.

After "Things That Fall" qualified for the Academy Awards, Sy Huq realised his responsibility to address real issues through his narratives. He aimed to create films that would impact audiences and provoke reflection.

Still image of "THE WEEKND - Snowchild." Photo: Courtesy

"My goal was to contribute to improving lives in some way. After four qualifications, I realised that the next step in my career was to scale up and significantly increase the impact I could make in my community," shared the filmmaker.

"My short films, like 'Things That Fall', draw inspiration from animated shorts such as 'Paperman'. They utilise silent film principles to resonate with audiences, focusing on actions over dialogue and the power of non-verbal storytelling. Short films provided a rich education in bringing stories to life, and animation allows imagination to flourish with fewer limitations," Sy explained.

Currently, he's involved in undisclosed larger projects. However, he mentioned collaborating with Arthell Isom on D'ART's first Congolese anime feature, "MFINDA".