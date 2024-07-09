Owner denies Abed Ali’s 'share' in Kuakata hotel

In a Facebook post on May 18 this year, Abed Ali, a former Public Service Commission (PSC) driver recently arrested for alleged in leaking questions of government job exams, wrote, "I laid the foundation stone of our new hotel today. Hotel Sun Marina, Kuakata.

"You can also buy shares in Samudrakanyar Pari [Kuakata beach] to acquire a lifetime accommodation and simultaneously own a hotel. Contact to buy shares," Abed Ali posted on his own Facebook profile.

However, according to the actual owner of the hotel, Mosharraf Hossain, Abed is not a shareholder.

In response to Abed's Facebook post, Mosharraf declared, "I am the Sun Marina Hotel's original owner ... Syed Abed Ali came to Kuakata two or three months ago and said he would come to my hotel area to buy shares. Then, one of my men told him the details of the share purchase. So far, I have not met him."

Mosharraf said he would file a general diary (GD) with the police regarding Abed's post about his hotel.

According to Kuakata locals, construction on the Sun Marina Hotel has not yet begun. They said the hotel is owned by Liberty Group Managing Director Mosharraf Hossain. For the purpose of building the hotel, he purchased 40 decimals of land in the Panjupara area of Kuakata municipality in 2010.

The hotel property remains vacant. The boundary wall encloses a signboard that reads "Hotel Sun Marina, Kuakata". A phone number is given along with the notice of share sale.

At least 17 people, including Abed Ali and his son, have been arrested by the CID for their alleged involvement in leaking questions of government job exams.

According to sources, Abed Ali, driver of a former PSC chairman, was involved in the question leak. His son Sohanur, a Chhatra League leader, was also involved.

Abed Ali, of Dasar upazila, owns crores of taka.

His son Sohan studied abroad and then at a private university in the country. It is also learnt that Abed has two multi-storey buildings in Dhaka and a luxurious house in Madaripur.

Abed also campaigned seeking candidacy for the post of chairman in the last upazila parishad election.