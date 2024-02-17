Shironamhin set to release new album 'Batighor'

In a bid to revive the trend of regular releases among local bands, the popular Bangladeshi band Shironamhin is gearing up to unveil their latest album titled "Batighor". Despite a general scarcity of new releases within the domestic music scene, Shironamhin stands out as one of the few bands consistently bringing fresh tunes to their audience.

Ahead of the album launch, the band has released a teaser for the titular track "Batighor", hinting at a visually captivating experience for viewers. The music video for the song is expected to be presented in collaboration with the fashion brand "Deshal".

Speaking about the album, Ziaur Rahman Zia, the lead guitarist and frontman of Shironamhin, expressed the band's commitment to delivering fresh music to their loyal listeners. The shooting for the album's songs has been completed, with locations ranging from within the country to the latest shoot in Thailand. With ten tracks slated to feature on "Batighor", most of the songs will be accompanied by music videos, enhancing the overall auditory and visual experience for fans.

While the majority of the album's songs have already been filmed, a few remaining tracks are scheduled to be shot in various locations across Himachal Pradesh, India, in the coming months. The post-production work for the music videos is also being meticulously undertaken to ensure top-notch quality.

Regarding the release date of the album's first song, Zia hinted that if all preparations proceed smoothly, fans can expect to listen and watch the title track "Batighor" on the upcoming Thursday (February 22).