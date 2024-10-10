Music
Thu Oct 10, 2024
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 01:57 PM

Shironamhin to release ‘Ei Obelay 2’ in two languages

Photos: Collected

In May 2019, the band Shironamhin made a comeback with the song "Ei Obelay". At a time when the band was struggling to meet fan expectations with a new vocalist, this song served as a lifeline for Shironamhin. Now, almost five years later, the band is releasing a sequel, "Ei Obelay 2". 

Alongside the Bangla version, an English rendition of the song has also been produced. For the first time, Shironamhin is presenting an English song for its listeners. This marks the fifth track in "Batighar", Shironamhin's fifth studio album.

Additionally, "Ei Obelay 2" will be released in a total of four versions. Alongside the original Bengali and English music videos, a performance-based video featuring the band members has been created, as well as a lyrical video. Zia mentioned that these videos will be released sequentially on the band's YouTube channel.

The song "Ei Obelay 2" was penned by Shironamhin's bandleader Ziaur Rahman, while the composition was done by the band's drummer, Kazi Ahmad Shafin, who also directed the music video. The shooting took place in Thailand. 

Speaking about the new song, Ziaur Rahman shared, "After the release of 'Ei Obelay,' we received an overwhelming response from our audience. Everyone wanted a sequel to the song. We had experienced something similar before with the song 'Hashimukh' from our first album. We sensed a strong demand from our listeners for a sequel to 'Ei Obelay.' So, while planning for the 'Batighar' album, we decided to include the sequel to the song. It is now fully ready for release."

"The video was shot across Ko Kham, Ko Mak, and Ko Chang islands in Thailand. The video has an excellent storyline, featuring model Neel Hurerzahan," he added.

Zia shared his thoughts on releasing the English rendition of "Ei Obelay 2," saying, "This is our first venture into an English track. The original track was appreciated even by non-Bengali listeners. I've seen many comments on our YouTube channel in various languages, including English and Spanish, saying, 'I don't understand the language of the song, but I love its melody.' This motivated us to create the English version of 'Ei Obelay 2'. English is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, which is why we chose it. We have also created an English version of the song 'Jane Na Keu' from the album."

Although the song is ready, Shironamhin is unable to announce a release date due to the lack of sponsorship. The band hopes to release it within this month if a sponsor is secured. 

Zia explained, "At the moment, we are looking for sponsorship to support the release of the song. It's not feasible for any band to carry out a production of this scale independently. As soon as we secure a sponsor, we'll move forward with the launch of 'Ei Obelay 2.'"

