Thailand's new ‘Digital Nomad Visa’: Opportunities for remote workers and students

Thailand, a popular destination for tourists worldwide, is enhancing its appeal with the launch of a new digital nomad visa called Destination Thailand Visa (DTV). This visa allows remote workers to live and work in Thailand for up to a year — offering an ideal blend of work and cultural experiences.

A new 'Digital Nomad Visa'

The Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) is set to revolutionise the way freelancers and remote workers experience Thailand. This multiple-entry visa, valid for five years, permits stays of up to 180 days with the possibility to extend for another 180 days. Unlike previous 30-day visa exemptions that did not permit work, the DTV provides a legal framework for digital nomads to work while enjoying Thailand's beauty and culture.

Who can apply and what does it cost?

The DTV is designed for freelancers, remote workers, and individuals pursuing cultural activities. Applicants can engage in Thai cooking courses, Muay Thai training, or sports. The visa also covers those attending seminars, performing at music festivals, or seeking medical treatment. It extends to spouses and dependent children of DTV holders, making it a family-friendly option.

The application fee for the DTV is 10,000 Thai Baht (around Tk 32,023). It is expected to be available from late June or early July, just in time for summer.

Photo: Collected / Sumit Chinchane / Unsplash

Expanded opportunities for students

Thailand is also making strides to accommodate foreign students. Graduates will now be granted a one-year stay to search for jobs, eliminating the immediate need to leave the country after completing their studies. This change gives students more time and flexibility to transition from academic to professional life.

Additional tourism enhancements

In addition to the DTV, Thailand has introduced measures to boost tourism. The visa extension scheme now applies to 93 countries and territories, allowing stays of up to 60 days for tourism and short-term business engagements. Newly eligible countries include Albania, Croatia, Kosovo, and Morocco.

A 15-day tourism visa on arrival is now available for travellers from 31 countries, up from 19, facilitating easier and more spontaneous visits to Thailand.

Why choose Thailand?

Thailand is an attractive destination for digital nomads and students alike due to its affordable cost of living, delicious cuisine, friendly locals, and diverse activities ranging from beach lounging to mountain trekking. The new DTV and student-friendly policies make it easier than ever to experience all that Thailand has to offer without the constant concern of visa renewals.

For more information, please visit the official website of the Thai Embassy: https://www.thaiembassy.com/