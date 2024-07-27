Shafin Ahmed's first janaza held in Virginia, preparations underway for Dhaka

Shafin Ahmed's initial funeral service (janaza) took place today, two days after his passing, following jummah prayers at a mosque in Virginia, USA. At the same time, arrangements are actively underway to return his body to Dhaka. The Bengali community in Virginia paid their final respects to the artiste, after the funeral prayers. Shafin Ahmed's son, Azraf, communicated this information to the media.

He stated, "My father's initial funeral service was conducted in the US, where my mother went to bring his body back. There are several procedures involved in the process of bringing him back, and we are working to complete them as quickly as possible."

The family hopes that the artiste's body will arrive in Dhaka within two days. However, the exact details of the burial are still to be confirmed. Shafin will likely be interred next to his father, composer Kamal Dasgupta, at the Banani graveyard in the capital.

Meanwhile, the late musician's older brother Hamin Ahmed was expected to travel to the United States to retrieve Shafin Ahmed's body. However, he had to remain in the country to handle various formalities, including Shafin's burial and securing the cemetery arrangements.

Shafin Ahmed passed away due to a massive heart attack in a hospital in Virginia, United States, shortly after 6:00am last Thursday (July 25).

Earlier, on July 20, Shafin Ahmed was set to perform at a concert in Virginia, but the event was canceled due to his sudden illness. Although his condition improved slightly after being hospitalised, it worsened again, leading to him being placed on life support. He passed away while receiving treatment.

Shafin Ahmed was born on February 14, 1961. His mother was the legendary Nazrul Sangeet exponent Firoza Begum, and his father was the composer Kamal Dasgupta. From a young age, Shafin was immersed in music, learning classical music from his father and Nazrul Geeti from his mother.

While studying in England with his elder brother Hamin Ahmed, he was introduced to Western music and began exploring band music. Upon returning home, both brothers joined the band Miles, which later became one of Bangladesh's most successful bands.

Some of Shafin Ahmed's most popular songs include "Chand Tara", "Jala Jala", "Phiriye Dao", "Phirey Ele Na" and "Aj Jonmodin Tomar", among others.