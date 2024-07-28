Shafin Ahmed’s burial scheduled for July 30

Shafin Ahmed's first janaza (funeral prayer) was held at Dar al Noor Islamic Community Mosque in Virginia, on Saturday at 1:00pm (local time).

According to family sources, his body will arrive in Bangladesh on the afternoon of July 29 (tomorrow). His second janaza will be held on July 30 after Zuhr prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque. He will then be buried at Banani Graveyard.

Shafin Ahmed passed away due to a massive heart attack in a hospital in Virginia, United States, shortly after 6:00am last Thursday (July 25).

Earlier, on July 20, Shafin Ahmed was set to perform at a concert in Virginia, but the event was canceled due to his sudden illness. Although his condition improved slightly after being hospitalised, it worsened again, leading to him being placed on life support. He passed away while receiving treatment.

Shafin Ahmed was born on February 14, 1961. He was born to legendary Nazrul Sangeet exponent Firoza Begum and famed composer Kamal Dasgupta. From a young age, Shafin was immersed in music, learning classical music from his father and Nazrul Geeti from his mother.

While studying in England with his older brother Hamin Ahmed, he was introduced to Western music and began exploring band music. Upon returning home, both brothers joined the band Miles, which later became one of Bangladesh's most successful bands.

Some of Shafin Ahmed's most popular songs include "Chand Tara", "Jala Jala", "Phiriye Dao", "Phirey Ele Na", and "Aj Jonmodin Tomar", among others.