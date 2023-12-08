Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Dec 8, 2023 01:51 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 02:30 PM

Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco

Photos: Collected

Famed singer and actor Selena Gomez has sparked excitement amongst her fans with the apparent confirmation of a new romantic relationship with producer Benny Blanco.

The speculation began when Selena, who claimed to be single for a long time, engaged with social media posts hinting at her relationship with Blanco, as per several Hollywood media outlets.

One such instance happened when Selena replied affirmatively in a response to a post by PopFaction that stated, "Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship,". Gomez's response was a simple yet resounding "Facts."

Gomez's affection for Blanco is evident in her heartfelt comments. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she expressed, and in response to a fan's inquiry, she confidently stated, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me? The end." 

Fans flooded the comment box of her Instagram Story that featured a cozy selfie with Blanco, further fueling the speculation about their relationship.

Despite the recent public acknowledgment, Gomez and Blanco's connection dates back a few years. They collaborated on the bilingual hit "I Can't Get Enough" in 2019, showcasing their professional chemistry.

Blanco is a producer and an artiste. His debut single "Eastside" released in 2018, featured collaborations with Halsey and Khalid, establishing his presence as a lead artiste.

Blanco produced and collaborated with global musical sensations including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, and notably, two of Gomez's exes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. 

His contributions to the music world have earned him significant recognition, such as the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award in 2017. Blanco is a five-time recipient of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award.

