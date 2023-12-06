Selena Gomez becomes TikTok’s most popular music artiste of 2023

According to a recent report from TikTok, Selena Gomez emerged as the most engaging artiste on the platform in the past year, particularly in the United States. With nearly 60 million followers, Gomez surpassed other musicians like Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, and Ariana Grande in the top 10 rankings.

Globally, she secured the second spot, just behind Kim Loaiza and ahead of renowned musical acts such as Blackpink, Shakira, and BTS. Gomez's active participation in trending challenges, such as her February video preparing for an early morning flight, contributed to her success, accumulating over 24 million likes and ranking fourth amongst the top-trending videos in the US.

In another context, Justine Skye experienced a notable year as TikTok users embraced a sped-up rendition of her 2014 single "Collide", making it the most-used sound in the US with over 6 million creations across different versions of the song.

Other sped-up versions that made it to the top 10 included Fifty Fifty's "Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped-Up Version", Partynextdoor's "Her Way (Sped Up)", and Toosii's "Favorite Song – Sped Up". Additionally, globally Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" took the lead with over 20 million creations, accompanied by tracks like Yvng Lvcas and Peso Pluma's "La Bebe (Remix)", Doechii's "What It Is – Solo Version" and Thuy's sped-up version of "Girls Like Me Don't Cry."

According to a report in Variety, The Head of Operations at TikTok, Adam Presser shared, "Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honour some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year." He further told the media, "It's a window into stories that have inspired, entertained and educated over 1 billion people around the world. Thank you for another year of bringing joy to our community and sharing your creativity with us."