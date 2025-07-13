TikTok rolls out flood misinformation filter in Bangladesh

TikTok has recently introduced a new in-app feature in Bangladesh aimed at limiting the spread of misinformation during the monsoon flood season.

According to a press release, the new search guide appears when users look for flood-related content, displaying a banner that directs them to verified sources such as the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) and TikTok's Safety Center.

The feature also includes a link to the platform's Tragic Event Support guide, which offers resources for individuals affected by natural disasters or distressing incidents. The guide includes information on what constitutes a tragic event and provides tools for users to access mental health support, report content responsibly, and avoid sharing unverified material, states the press release.