Tech & Startup
Sun Jul 13, 2025 06:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 06:30 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release
Tech & Startup

TikTok rolls out flood misinformation filter in Bangladesh

Sun Jul 13, 2025 06:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 06:30 PM
Sun Jul 13, 2025 06:25 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 06:30 PM
tiktok_safety_in_natural_disasters
Image: Courtesy.

TikTok has recently introduced a new in-app feature in Bangladesh aimed at limiting the spread of misinformation during the monsoon flood season. 

According to a press release, the new search guide appears when users look for flood-related content, displaying a banner that directs them to verified sources such as the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) and TikTok's Safety Center. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The feature also includes a link to the platform's Tragic Event Support guide, which offers resources for individuals affected by natural disasters or distressing incidents. The guide includes information on what constitutes a tragic event and provides tools for users to access mental health support, report content responsibly, and avoid sharing unverified material, states the press release.

Related topic:
tiktok
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

TikTok could 'go dark' in US Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

5m ago

The growing chasm of BookTok

1d ago

'RIP TikTok': Gauff hopes app shutdown will be short-lived

5m ago
TikTok

TikTok lays off trust and safety staff in Singapore: Report

4m ago

TikTok officially banned in the USA from today

5m ago
|রাজনীতি

ভয় দেখিয়ে প্রশাসন ব্যবহার করে লুটেরা রাষ্ট্র কায়েম হতে দেবে না এনসিপি: নাহিদ ইসলাম

নাহিদ বলেন, বাংলাদেশকে একটি ইনসাফের রাষ্ট্র হিসেবে প্রতিষ্ঠিত করতে চায় এনসিপি, যেখানে কোনো বৈষম্য থাকবে না, দুর্নীতি থাকবে না।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক সম্পদ

ফেনীতে বন্যায় ২৩৭১ হেক্টর জমির ফসল ও ১২৫ কিলোমিটার সড়কের ক্ষতি

১১ মিনিট আগে