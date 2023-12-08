Actor Benjamin Zephaniah from 'Peaky Blinders' passes away

Actor and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, known for his role as Jeremiah Jesus in the popular show "Peaky Blinders", has died at the age of 65.

As per a statement on Benjamin Zephaniah's official Instagram account, the actor and poet breathed his last on Thursday after an eight-week battle with a diagnosed brain tumor, as reported by Variety.

"Benjamin's wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television, and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy," the statement added.

Raised in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah later relocated to London, releasing his debut poetry book, "Pen Rhythm", at the age of 22 in 1980. Over the years, he authored 13 more poetry books, addressing political topics like the British legal system in "The Dread Affair" (1985) and sharing insights from his visit to Palestine in "Rasta Time in Palestine" (1990). Zephaniah, as per Variety, also contributed to literature with novels and plays. In 2018, he penned his autobiography, "The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah".

In addition to his literary contributions, Zephaniah was a familiar face on television, notably recognized for portraying the preacher Jeremiah Jesus in "Peaky Blinders". His role spanned 14 episodes across the show's six seasons. Zephaniah's television repertoire also encompassed appearances in "EastEnders", "The Bill", and "Zen Motoring".