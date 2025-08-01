TV & Film
Fri Aug 1, 2025 10:34 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 10:43 AM

Steven Knight to script next James Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios

Photos: Collected

Amazon MGM Studios has appointed Steven Knight, creator of "Peaky Blinders", to write the screenplay for the next James Bond film, according to reports by Deadline. The upcoming instalment will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing under their respective banners, Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Following Amazon's acquisition of MGM and its agreement with long-time Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson earlier this year, the studio has assumed full creative control over the iconic franchise. Villeneuve was brought on board after an extensive search for a director, and Knight was selected after a series of meetings, culminating in a final discussion with Villeneuve last week. The Dune director is said to be fully supportive of Knight's appointment.

While speculation continues around who will take up the mantle of 007, sources say no casting decisions are expected in the near future. Villeneuve is currently focused on completing "Dune: Part Three", while Knight begins work on the script.

Knight is widely known for his critically acclaimed work across film and television. In addition to "Peaky Blinders", his television credits include "Taboo", "See", "SAS: Rogue Heroes", "A Thousand Blows", "This Town", "The Veil", and "All the Light We Cannot See". He also co-created the globally popular game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

On the film front, Knight earned an Academy Award nomination for "Dirty Pretty Things", and wrote Eastern Promises and Spencer. His directorial works include "Hummingbird", "Locke, and "Serenity". Upcoming projects include the "Peaky Blinders" film and Netflix's period drama "House of Guinness".

Outside screenwriting, Knight is a published novelist and played a key role in designing the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In 2020, he was awarded a CBE for his services to drama, entertainment, and his hometown of Birmingham. He also received a Royal Television Society Fellowship in 2023 and co-directs Digbeth Loc Studios, a newly launched production facility in Birmingham.

