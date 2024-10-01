Cillian Murphy's new greying look in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film excites fans

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy has returned to his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the "Peaky Blinders" film as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The Birmingham gangster drama, created by Steven Knight, is being adapted into a feature-length movie.

Directed by Tom Harper, the film is set a few years after the series finale and has officially entered production, as announced by the streaming platform on Monday.

It continues the story of the six-season series, which starred Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, and Joe Cole. Confirmed cast members for the movie include Barry Keoghan from "Saltburn" and Rebecca Ferguson from "Dune".

The announcement declared, "By order of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby is back." Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight have reunited as production officially begins on the upcoming Netflix film. In a statement, Murphy remarked, "This one's for the fans."

Photos shared by fan sites and media outlets like Deadline reveal Cillian Murphy on set alongside Steven Knight. One image shows Murphy portraying an older version of Tommy Shelby, sporting grey hair and gazing to the side. Fans have expressed their excitement over his new appearance.

"Peaky Blinders" concluded with its sixth season in 2022, shortly before Cillian Murphy took on the lead role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", a performance that earned him the Academy Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cillian Murphy's latest film "Small Things Like These", which explores the grim realities of Ireland's church-run workhouses for unwed mothers, is scheduled for release on November 1 in the UK and November 8 in the US.