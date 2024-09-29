‘Days of Our Lives’ veteran Drake Hogestyn dies at 70

Drake Hogestyn, known for his iconic role as John Black in the popular soap "Days of Our Lives", passed away due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 70, just one day shy of his 71st birthday.

The news of Drake Hogestyn's passing was confirmed through the official social media account of the long-running show, which issued a heartfelt statement: "With great sadness, we share the loss of Drake Hogestyn."

"After being dealt with the difficult diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, he confronted the illness with remarkable courage and resilience. Despite his extraordinary fight, he peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loved ones."

Drake Hogestyn was born on September 29, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His career kicked off when he was selected as one of 30 actors out of 75,000 applicants in a nationwide talent search organised by Columbia Pictures.

After completing the studio's training program, he made his television debut in 1982, starring in CBS's short-lived series "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers", where he acted alongside a young River Phoenix, who was just 12 years old at the time.

He debuted on "Days of Our Lives" on January 24, 1986, where he portrayed John Black, a complex character who took on various roles, including a spy, mercenary, police officer, private investigator, and secret agent, appearing in over 4,200 episodes of the NBC soap (which has been airing on Peacock since 2022).

Alongside Deidre Hall, who played Marlena Evans, Hogestyn became part of one of the most iconic romantic pairings in daytime television history.