Canada chants ‘Artcell, Artcell!’ as beloved band celebrates 25 years

On May 5, Toronto's Hamilton saw what was the largest audience for a band in decades. To everyone's surprise, it was not a North American band, but a Bangladeshi one, celebrating 25 years of their glorious music on tour.

I am, of course, talking about Artcell, whose songs "Pothchola", "Oniket Prantor Dukkho Bilash" and "Ei Bidaye" have titillated the mainstream, while "Odekha Shorgo", "Rahur Grash", "Pathor Bagan", and "Chile Kothar Shepai", amongst numerous others, reside in the hearts of progressive rock fans all across Bangladesh.

Local MP of Winnipeg, Terry Duguid, providing certificate of appreciation to Artcell.

"This tour highlights the significance of the love for our music from NRBs," (Non-resident Bangladeshis) says Cezanne, the band's bass player. "This is huge for the entirety of Bangladesh's music landscape."

This holds especially true as Artcell's Vancouver show was sold out in only three hours, prompting the organisers to host another show the very next day, on May 13. Another milestone for the band is the fact that their show in St John's, NL, will be the first time that a Bangladeshi band will perform in the area.

"The 'Artcell Artcell' chants in each show really stole my heart", says Kazi Faisal Ahmed, Artcell's lead guitarist. "People from Virginia and other parts of the US came to see us, even though they know that we are going to eventually tour the United States." Talks are also going on with organisers in the UK and Australia.

According to Artcell, this is the first time that a Bangladeshi band is touring the country from coast to coast. "Seeing fans, especially students, from all over Canada makes me emotional," says Iqbal Asif Jewel, a veteran musician who also plays for the legendary Miles.

The band's drummer, Shaju, is grateful that the shows are all houseful. "The organisers are to thank for this momentous occasion," he says.

The voice of Artcell, Lincoln, notes that the spontaneity of the audience is what won him over. "The way they have enjoyed and sang along with all our songs, truly moved me, I feel like the luckiest musician in the world," he says.

For fans in Bangladesh, there is no need to have any FOMO on the beloved band's silver jubilee, as they are planning a special tour, which will see them going around major Bangladeshi universities, culminating in an acoustic show and a larger open-air concert than their 20-year celebration in 2019.

Artcellism, despite its ups and downs, is truly well and alive as the world gets a taste before Bangladesh gets the entrée.