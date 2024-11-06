‘Awaaz Utha’ famed Hannan to perform at Shilpakala Academy

There's no denying that Bangladeshi rappers were instrumental in the success of the student-led mass movement. Rapper Hannan, for instance, was even arrested for his song "Awaaz Utha". Now, however, he is all set to take the stage at the Shilpakala Academy for a live performance.

BSA is organising a cultural event this Friday (November 8) to commemorate the July-August mass uprising. The theme of the event has been set as "Awaaz Ura". Notably, Rapper Hannan, the band F Minor, and many others will perform at the event.

The event, organised by the Music, Dance, and Recitation Department of the Shilpakala Academy, will take place at the Nandan Stage of Shilpakala and begin at 6pm on Friday.

The program will be inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraful (a participant in the anti-discrimination movement), and the special guest will be Shamsi Ara Zaman (mother of journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo, who was killed during the movement).

The commemorative event will be presided over by Syed Jamil Ahmed, the director general of the Shilpakala Academy. The welcome speech will be delivered by Nava Mehjabeen Rahman, the director of the Music, Dance, and Recitation Department of the Academy.

There was some confusion surrounding the event's title, with many expecting it to be called "Awaaz Utha" instead of "Awaaz Ura". Mehjabeen Rahman addressed this issue in an interview with Bangla Tribune, where she shared her thoughts on the matter.

"Rapper Hannan, whose song many are referring to, will be performing at the event. The message he conveyed through his song 'Awaaz Utha' during the movement is what we aim to amplify once more. We want that powerful voice to be heard far and wide, to echo across the sky. That's why we chose not to replicate the song's exact name and instead named the event 'Awaaz Ura', reflecting this sentiment."

When the student movement began in July, rapper Hannan Hossain released a song titled "Awaaz Utha." The song sparked widespread discussion after its release on YouTube and Facebook.

Later, the police arrested him in Narayanganj on account of the song and took him on a two-day remand. After the fall of the previous government, Hannan was released on the afternoon of August 6.