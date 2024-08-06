Music
Tue Aug 6, 2024
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:28 PM

Rapper Hannan freed

Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:28 PM
Photo: Collected

Rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul, who has recently come into the spotlight for his hit rebel rap "Awaaz Utha", was arrested on July 25 in Narayanganj's Bhuighor area. 

Hannan has now been freed, a day following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime that took place on August 5. 

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Narayanganj today granted bail to all those who got arrested regarding the student protests against the Awami League government. 

The news was confirmed by rapper Shezan, who is the producer of "Kotha Ko", another rebellious song that resonated with the masses.

Many cultural personalities had alleged that he was arrested for his rebellious lyrics in "Awaaz Utha".

push notification