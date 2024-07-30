‘Awaaz Utha’ rapper Hannan arrested, gets 2-day remand

Singer and rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul, who has recently come into the spotlight for his hit rebel rap "Awaaz Utha", was arrested on July 25 in Narayanganj's Bhuighor area.

Confirming the arrest, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Fatullah Model Police Station informed The Daily Star that "Hannan was presented before the court and has been granted a two-day remand." However, specific charges against him were not disclosed by the police official.

Samir Islam, also known as SnareByt, who collaborated with Hannan as a producer for "Awaaz Utha", provided additional details to The Daily Star. According to Samir, Hannan was returning home after attending a funeral prayer when he and a few friends were apprehended by police. Allegedly, police found video footage of recent protests on their mobile phones, leading to their detention as suspects.

Samir further stated that Hannan's family had not received a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) related to the arrest. Advocate Roman from New Court, Narayanganj, is currently representing Hannan in legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, rumours had surfaced regarding the arrest of Muhammad Shezan, another rapper gaining attention for his rebellious track "Kotha Ko". Shezan addressed these rumours on his official Facebook page, condemning those spreading false information for personal gain. "My younger brother (Hannan) hasn't been released yet, please pray for him," he added.

The arrest of Hannan has sparked widespread concern within the music industry, with several musicians using the hashtag #freehannan to demand his release and denounce the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Hannan and SnareByt's latest collaboration, "Awaaz Utha", has garnered 298k views on YouTube in just 11 days and is currently trending at #12 in the music category.

The intro of the song loosely translates to: "Raise your voice, Bangladesh, raise your voice// So much blood on the streets, raise your voice//Raise your voice, Bangladesh, raise your voice//Who fired the shots on the streets?//Raise your voice, Bangladesh."

