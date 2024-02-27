Anjan Dutt to perform in Dhaka on Mala's birthday

Renowned West Bengal musician Anjan Dutt is set to grace Dhaka with his presence on the eve of Mala's birthday. Despite depicting the character of Mala in one of his songs, The song "Mala" can resonate with emotions and love from various walks of life. It seems as though May 12, coinciding with Mala's birthday, has become synonymous with a solitary celebration. Anjan hence plans to reminisce about Mala and celebrate her birthday with her devoted fans in Dhaka on May 11.

Interestingly, fans in both Bangladesh and West Bengal celebrate Mala's birthday on May 12. Yet, the mystery surrounding Mala's identity persists unanswered to this day.

Arclight Events, in collaboration with Assen and Zirconium, announced Anjan Dutt's concert on their Facebook page. The concert titled "Anjan Dutt in Metropolis Vol 02" will feature Dutt along with the popular band Kaaktaal and musician Ahmed Hasan Sunny.

Tickets for the event are available in two categories, with regular tickets priced at Tk 1500 and VIP tickets at Tk 3500. The venue for the concert is Dhaka Arena in the Swadesh Shornali Abashon, Purbachal 300ft express road area.

Speaking to the media today, Dr Imtiaz, co-founder of Arclight Events, stated, "On May 11, Anjan Dutt will come to Dhaka to perform ahead of Mala's birthday. May 12 is special for Anjan's fans, as it marks Mala's birthday. We will celebrate with Anjan after his concert by cutting the cake on Mala's birthday."

Anjan Dutt has revealed on several occasions that the tune of the song "Mala" is not original, as it was inspired by Peter Sarstedt's "Where Do You Go To My Lovely", with the character named Mary. Anjan has reconstructed Mala based on the same tune.

It is worth mentioning that Anjan Dutt brought his film "Chalchitra Ekhon" to the Dhaka International Film Festival last month. Furthermore, he also conducted a masterclass and performed songs during his visit.