Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has recently inked a significant deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), marking her first collaboration with a major international record label.

Bollywood Star Nora Fatehi Signs With Warner Music https://t.co/aO9J4p7bX1 — billboard (@billboard) February 27, 2024

Nora will collaborate closely with WMG teams in the US and worldwide on music-related releases and projects while continuing her association with the Indian label T-Series for her Bollywood endeavours.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Nora Fatehi is based in India and comes from a family with Moroccan roots. She gained recognition as a versatile Bollywood actress, showcasing her talent in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Fluent in Darija, Arabic, English, and French.

Nora has garnered a diverse and passionate fanbase worldwide, boasting over 46 million followers on Instagram and 21 million on Facebook. Additionally, her music has amassed more than 1.2 billion streams and an impressive five billion-plus YouTube views on her videos.

In 2018, she starred in the film "Satyameva Jayate", featuring her performance of the classic Bollywood song "Dilbar", amassing over 20 million YouTube views within the initial 24 hours — a groundbreaking achievement.

Nora then collaborated with the renowned Moroccan group Fnaïre to record an Arabic version, broadening her reach and captivating audiences in the Arab world. She became the first Arab-African artiste to surpass one billion views on a single YouTube music video.

Nora's foray into global music includes notable collaborations with Tanzanian singer-songwriter Rayvanny for the Afropop track "Pepeta" and British singer Zack Knight for the pop song "Dirty Little Secret". Additionally, her solo release, such as "Im Bossy", complements her Bollywood hits like "O Saki Saki", "Garmi", "Dance Meri Rani", "Manike", and "Kusu Kusu", collectively amassing five billion YouTube views.

Nora has illuminated the global stage at prestigious events, including a historic concert with Fnaïre at the Olympia in Paris in 2020 and a captivating performance at the Global Arena of EXPO 2020 in Dubai. Her noteworthy participation in the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar marked a milestone, as she shared the stage with renowned global artistes, showcasing her flawless dance moves while singing "Light the Sky", the FIFA World Cup anthem.

Simultaneously, her movie career continues to ascend, with her latest film, "Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa", recently hitting theatres. This Hindi-language film is hailed as India's first-ever extreme sports action film, showcasing Nora's versatility in the cinematic realm.