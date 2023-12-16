Abanti Sithi ties the knot,

Abanti Sithi gained recognition through her participation in the reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" on Zee Bangla, Kolkata's TV channel. Despite being eliminated midway, Abanti distinguished herself not only for her singing but also for her remarkable whistling skills.

The singer's wedding ceremony occurred yesterday at a convention center in Mirpur, Dhaka. The event was attended by Abanti's close associates, relatives, and the families of both the bride and groom.

Abanti Sinthi's husband, Amith Dey, resides in London and is employed in a private company. Additionally, he engages in singing as a hobby. The shared passion for music is a significant connection between the two.

"Despite our initial connection through music, the path to marriage has now evolved within the family. Following our introduction, Amith's thoughtful nature during our conversation impressed me. He is not only dedicated to his work but also passionate about music, a quality I desire in a life partner. I feel blessed that God has provided me with such a companion for the journey ahead. Wishing for everyone's blessings for our new life," Abanti expressed to The Daily Prothom Alo.

Amith Dey, residing in London, has ancestral roots in Sylhet. According to Sithi, Amith has been a London resident for approximately 13 years, having graduated in accounting and is currently employed in a finance firm. Additionally, he pursues singing as one of his interests.

Abanti Sithi gained prominence through her participation in the musical reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" on Zee Bangla television in West Bengal, India. Prior to that, she achieved viral success on social media for her rendition of Kumar Biswajit's song "Jekhane shimanto tomar" performed in a raw and unadorned voice.

Apart from that, Abanti garnered attention by creating musical instruments from foil paper, metal coins, and two plastic cups while singing. Her songs, "Rupkothar Jogote" and "Pakhi Pakhi Mon", featured in the web-films "Networker Baire" and "Unish20" contributed significantly to her rising popularity.

When questioned about their meeting, Abanti Sithi explained, "About a year ago, Mithun da (singer and instrumentalist Mithun Chakra) planned a song where Abanti and Amith were supposed to lend their voices. Their connection stems from this project, leading to discussions between London and Dhaka. The progression from there eventually turned into a family affair, culminating in Amith Dey arriving in Dhaka for the wedding on December 8."