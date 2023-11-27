Entertainment
Mon Nov 27, 2023
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 08:38 PM

Abanti Sithi to get married next month

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 27, 2023
Photos: Collected

Popular singer Abanti Sithi is going to tie the knot with UK-expat Amit De reportedly on December 15 at a convention center of Mirpur in the capital.

The vocalist, who captivated the hearts of many with her melodious voice and remarkable whistling skills, has confirmed that she is tying the knot with Amit, a business professional who is also enthusiastic about music.

"Both of our families made the decision to get us married. We didn't even know each other eight months ago. Amit is a great singer and we met because we were supposed to sing a song together. The song didn't happen but the marriage did," said Abanti happily.

"Amit has been residing in London for the last 13 years. Although he is a business graduate he has a deep passion for music. We got engaged last August," the singer added.

Sarika Sabrin in Raihan Rafi’s new web-film 'Maya'

Abanti Sithi made Kolkata and Bangladesh spellbound with her talent through the popular television shows, India's "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" and Bangladesh's "Close Up 1". However, she became a musical sensation after the release of the song "Rupkothar Jogote", and "Koshter Bahar" for the web-series "Shuklopokkho".

 

