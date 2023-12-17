‘Was about to do a song with him, ended up marrying him’

Even though she started her journey in "Close Up 1" in 2006, Abanti Sithi finally gained the recognition that she deserved in 2018 in Kolkata's "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" in 2018. Besides her prodigal singing prowess, she is also known as the 'whistle-queen' because of her pitch-perfect whistling skills. From a simple cup to a foil-paper, Sithi can make random paraphernalia sing as well. She has entered a new phase of life, and talks to The Daily Star while on the runway to Sylhet.

Congratulations on your wedding! How did you meet?

Thanks a lot! I met my husband, Amith Dey, through music. He is an amazing musician. We were supposed to collaborate for a song made by Mithun Chakra, but that didn't end up happening. We did keep contact after that, and the wedding talks were done by our respective families.

However, we did finally make a song as husband and wife, called "Benarasi Sari".

There's a lot of noise over the call. Are you at the airport?

I'm actually on the plane, heading to Sylhet! I will be staying at my in-laws' for the time being, and I am very excited. Amith is with me as well.

You guys looked amazing together at the ceremony.

You are too kind. Honestly, a lot of people were disappointed at the ceremony, as they couldn't click pictures with us. I heard that many had even left because they were so angry!

Will you take a small break from music to spend time with your husband?

I will lay off the stage shows for a while. Amith will leave for London soon, and I want to spend as much time as possible with him. We will soon go to Nepal for our Honeymoon.

What upcoming work of yours are you the most excited about?

It has to be Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha". I have voiced quite a few songs for the musical film, and I have also dubbed for a character named Pakhi! I am looking forward to the release of the film.

You've been a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and now even a voice artist. Any plans on coming on-screen as an actor?

If I start acting, what will the actors do! They'll be out of work! (laughs) In all seriousness, I do get a lot of offers, but this isn't something that I'd like to pursue right now.