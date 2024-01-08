Siddique brothers: Latif wins big defeating former protégé

Kader, Murad face embarrassing defeats

Abdul Latif Siddique, the elder among the three influential Siddique brothers in Tangail who ran in the national polls, secured a comfortable victory, while his younger brothers, Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique Bir Uttam and Murad Siddique, faced defeat.

Latif Siddique, 87, a four-time lawmaker from Tangail-4 (Kalihati) and a former Awami League leader, contested the polls as an independent candidate. He defeated his former protégé, president of Kalihati upazila AL president Mojaherul Islam Talukdar by a big margin.

Meanwhile, Krishak Sramik Janata League President Kader Siddique contested from Tangail-8 (Basail-Sakhipur) constituency and lost to AL candidate Anupam Shajahan by nearly 30,000 votes. Many are of the opinion that this defeat could very well be the end of his political career.

The youngest of the trio, Murad Siddique contested independently from Tangail-5 (Sadar) constituency and was defeated by another independent candidate and incumbent lawmaker Sanwar Hossain. This is Murad's fifth consecutive defeat in the last five elections. AL's candidate Mamunur Rashid came second from the seat.