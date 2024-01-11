National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 10:54 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 01:35 AM

Papon appointed sports minister

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 10:54 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 01:35 AM
Nazmul Hasan Papon wins in Kishoreganj-6 constituency

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon has been made the minister for youth and sports.

The portfolio was distributed after the oath-taking ceremony at Bangabhaban this evening.

Papon was elected from Kishoreganj-6 constituency in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7.

Earlier, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel was in charge of the ministry.

There are 25 ministers and 11 state ministers in the new cabinet along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Of them, two will serve as technocrat ministers.

