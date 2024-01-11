Hasina springs cabinet surprises

Some big names left out; new faces find berths

Sheikh Hasina, set to take oath today as prime minister for a record fourth straight term, dropped 30 of her old colleagues from some key ministries, bringing in 16 new faces in her new council of ministers.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday invited Hasina, also the Awami League chief, to form the new government after AL's landslide victory in Sunday's election.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain unveiled the names of the 37 council of ministers -- 25 ministers and 11 state ministers -- at a press briefing last night.

"I have called them to inform about their appointment and congratulated them," he said.

The portfolio will be distributed today.

Hasina dropped 30 ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers from the 45-member outgoing council of ministers, including some AL heavyweights -- Abdur Razzaque, AHM Mustafa Kamal, AK Abdul Momen, MA Mannan, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Zahid Maleque, Tipu Munshi and Nurul Islam Sujan.

The other ministers dropped are Nuruzzaman Ahmed, SM Rezaul Karim, Md Shahab Uddin, Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and Imran Ahmad.

Of those dropped are 15 ministers, 13 state ministers and two deputy ministers.

On the other hand, Hasina, who has been in power since 2009, inducted 16 new faces in the cabinet. Of them, two state ministers and a deputy minister will now become full minister.

In all, the incoming cabinet will have 15 new ministers, including two technocrats.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan and Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury got the portfolio of full minister.

The council of ministers also includes 11 state ministers -- seven of them new faces. The rest four were retained from the outgoing council of ministers.

Hasina did not include in the new cabinet anyone from her party's electoral allies.

The state ministers who have been dropped include Shahriar Alam, Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Zahid Ahsan Russel, Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, Begum Monnuzan Sufian, Zakir Hossain, Shwapan Bhattacharjee, Sharif Ahmed, KM Khalid, Md Enamur Rahman, Mahbub Ali, and Fazilatun Nessa.

Deputy ministers Habibun Nahar and AKM Enamul Haque Shamim were also left out.

Former commerce minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, former foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, former chief whip Md Abdus Shahid, Brahmanbaria-3 MP Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, AL Preasidium Member Abdur Rahman, former fisheries and livestock minister Narayan Chandra Chanda, Mymensingh-9 MP Abdus Salam, Rajbari-2 MP Md Zillul Hakim, former deputy minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, former state minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, incumbent president of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan, and renowned physician Samanta Lal Sen have been inducted in the cabinet as new members.

AKM Mozammel Huq, Obaidul Quader, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dipu Moni, Tazul Islam, Anisul Huq, Mohammed Hasan Mahmud, Sadhan Chandra Majumder, and Yeafesh Osman have been retained in the cabinet.

Yeafesh, who was the technocrat minister for science and technology, resigned in November, two months before the national polls.

AL preasidium member Simeen Hussain, AL central committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat, Patuakhali-4 MP Mohibbur Rahman, Khagrachhari MP Kujendra Lal Tripura, first-time Gazipur-3 MP Rumana Ali, Sylhet district AL president Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, and Tangail-6 lawmaker Ahasanul Islam are the new members inducted as state ministers.

Nasrul Hamid, Ahmed Palak, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Zaheed Farooque retained their position as state ministers.