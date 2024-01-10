New cabinet: Those who got dropped

Sheikh Hasina, set to take oath tomorrow as prime minister for a record fourth straight term, has dropped 30 of her old colleagues from some key ministries, bringing in 16 new faces in her new council of ministers.

Among the dropped, 15 were ministers, 13 state ministers, and two deputy ministers in the outgoing cabinet.

The ministers dropped are Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, and Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Livestock and Fisheries Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed and Post and Telecommunication Minister (technocrat) Mustafa Jabbar.

The 13 state ministers who were dropped are State Minister for the Ministry of Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for the Ministry of Social Affairs Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister for the Ministry of Labour and Employment Begum Monnuzan Sufian, State Minister for the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain, and State Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development & Co-operatives Shwapan Bhattacharjee, State Minister for the Ministry of Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, State Minister for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, and State Minister for the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa and State Minister (Technocrat) for Planning Shamsul Alam.

Two deputy ministers who were dropped from the new cabinet are Habibun Nahar, state minister for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, state minister for the Ministry of Water Resources.