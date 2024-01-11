Hasina sworn in as PM for fifth term

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina this evening was sworn in as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth time.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at 7:00pm in Bangabhaban.

She will serve as the 12th prime minister; her fourth consecutive term.

Sheikh Hasina served as prime minister from 1996 to 2001; the second term from 2009 to 2014; the third from 2014 to 2019 and the fourth term starts in 2024.

She became the prime minister for the first time on June 23, 1996 when her party Bangladesh Awami League acquired a majority in the general election held on June 12, 1996.

Her party earned a decisive victory with a two-third majority in the January 7 national election getting 222 seats.